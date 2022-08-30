Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 500,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,857,385. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.