Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. 41,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

