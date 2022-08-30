Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,558. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

