Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 855,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,701,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

