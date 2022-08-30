Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.51 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $47,046.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00495878 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.01877766 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00241308 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,666,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.