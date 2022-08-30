Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $412,305.00

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00006656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $412,305.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,838,439 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

