VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.00. 7,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.13. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.