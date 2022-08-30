VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

