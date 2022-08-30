VELA Investment Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 83,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

