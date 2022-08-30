VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.