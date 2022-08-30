VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $554,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of EQT traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 243,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,974. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

