VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. 11,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,059. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.