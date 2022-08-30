VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 831,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,342,988. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

