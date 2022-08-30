VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 968,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,247. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

