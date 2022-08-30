VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 33,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

