VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 2.9% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 8,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $949.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.