Veritaseum Price Hits $28.24 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $60.71 million and approximately $28,540.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $28.24 or 0.00139174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars.

