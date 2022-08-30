Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) is FJ Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares during the quarter. Veritex makes up 6.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $75,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 103.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Veritex by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,143. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.