Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.34. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

