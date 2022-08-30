Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $77,738.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.15 or 0.07727631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00163312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00267950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00755929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00574783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,901,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

