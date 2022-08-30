Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

VRTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,669. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

