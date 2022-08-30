Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.17 and last traded at 8.32, with a volume of 79352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.