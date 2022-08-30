Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 6.8%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 11,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,476,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $613.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

