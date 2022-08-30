VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VirnetX Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 93,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. VirnetX has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VirnetX

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

