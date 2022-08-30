Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is CI Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190,595 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $458,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.84. 59,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $381.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.