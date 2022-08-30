Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is CI Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190,595 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $458,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
