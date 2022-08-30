Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

V traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.12. 97,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

