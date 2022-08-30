Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.50. 65,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The company has a market cap of $380.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

