VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

