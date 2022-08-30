Vontier Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vontier by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after buying an additional 357,594 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

