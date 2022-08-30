Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 116.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. 11,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,007. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.14. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

