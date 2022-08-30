Vulcano (VULC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88,389.18

Vulcano (VULC) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Vulcano has a market cap of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Basilisk (BSX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vulcano

Vulcano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars.

