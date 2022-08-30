Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

