Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

