Waves Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $487.70 million and $103.46 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00022505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015545 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005257 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003921 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Waves
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,197,490 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Waves
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
