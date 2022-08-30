Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,843,744 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares during the period. Flowers Foods makes up about 40.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Flowers Foods worth $365,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
FLO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,931. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
