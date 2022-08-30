Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,869 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,278,328. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

