Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 84,192 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,192 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 364,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,143. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

