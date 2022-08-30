Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

RTX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,645. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

