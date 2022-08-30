Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 836.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,506 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $232.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.