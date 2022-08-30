Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.52. 37,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.05.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

