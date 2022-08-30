Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

WELL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. 35,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.