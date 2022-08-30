Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Critical Comparison

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western Copper and Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.56%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 52.95%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.64% 5.30% 3.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -42.67 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.56 -$264.08 million $1.09 5.07

Western Copper and Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.