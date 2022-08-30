WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

WeTrust (TRST) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $179,514.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

