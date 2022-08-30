WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 3.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 125,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,137,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

