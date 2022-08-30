Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,851.25 ($46.54).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,507 ($30.29) on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,585.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,707.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,938.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

