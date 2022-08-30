White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,371.01. 17,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,265.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,168.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,373.98.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

