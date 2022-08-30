White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,371.01. 17,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,265.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,168.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,373.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
