WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $716,054.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $716,054.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

