WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.0569 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.01 million and $3.74 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

