Xaya Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $9,133.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xaya has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.77 or 0.07591167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00163532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00271606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00745633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00585631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001072 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.