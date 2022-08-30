Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. 39,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,518. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.